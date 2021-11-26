Strong Winds Leave Tens Of Thousands Without Power In Southern California On Thanksgiving

Blistering Santa Ana winds and very low humidity brought fire danger to Southern California on Thanksgiving and with that, pre-emptive power outages.

As of 3 PM on Thursday, over 68,000 customers of Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric in high-wind areas had their power shut off, ABC News reported. That included 15,556 customers in Los Angeles County, 14,987 customers in Ventura County, 8,852 customers in San Bernardino County, 20,322 customers in Riverside County and 4,127 customers in Orange County.

With gusts reaching 75 mph in some mountain areas, the two companies estimated that more than 200,000 customers in Southern California could lose power during the holiday.