‘Stranger Things’: Season 4 To Debut In Summer 2022, Episode Titles Revealed

Stranger Things fans may still have to do some waiting before Season 4 of the popular supernatural series lands at Netflix, but the streamer provided a welcome update on its premiere date.

During its Stranger Things Day event on Saturday, Netflix revealed that the series starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp will make its debut in Summer 2022.

Stranger Things has had a long wait for season four; the third season launched in July 2019 but as a result of the pandemic, which shut down its production, it will air in 2022, having only been able to get back into production in September 2020.

At the end of Season 3, following the explosion aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers is seen taking her sons and Eleven out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.”

The series also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Sadie Sink.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson.

Netflix also revealed the titles for all nine Season 4 episodes – some refer to series characters and others tease what could be climactic moments. See them all below:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback