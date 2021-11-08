Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus’ Story Syndicate Production Company Adds Four Executives

EXCLUSIVE: Story Syndicate, the New York-based film and television production company founded by Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaking couple Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, has added four executives to its growing ranks.

Joining Story Syndicate in the newly-created role of COO is Mala Chapple, a Peabody-winning and Emmy nominated executive producer and production executive who previously held the title of SVP of Content Strategy, Operations, and Media Partnerships at Viacom. Chapple will be tasked with overseeing “the company’s growing production slate as well as its business operations,” according to a release.

Nell Constantinople and Jack Youngelson will take on the roles of SVP of Current, while Shane Tilston joins in the position of VP of Production, reporting to Chapple. All the new hires will “work directly with Cogan and Garbus to continue to expand and build out the company’s production and development content slate.”

Story Syndicate, which describes itself as “devoted to premium nonfiction and scripted content,” launched two years ago, and with the announcement of the new hires now boasts a staff of over 30.

“At Story Syndicate, we’re obsessively focused on the high quality of our films and series and the strength of our relationships with great storytellers and platforms,” Cogan and Garbus noted in a statement. “As we grow, we need to hire executives and producers who share these obsessions. So we are thrilled that Mala, Nell, Jack and Shane are joining us.”

Story Syndicate’s current releases include the National Geographic documentary Becoming Cousteau, which Garbus directed, and the Netflix doc Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets). Story Syndicate is also behind Ry Russo-Young’s Nuclear Family for HBO, Erin Lee Carr’s Britney vs. Spears for Netflix, and John Hoffman and Janet Tobias’ Fauci for National Geographic.

Looking ahead, the company has 17 projects in production, “including Shola Lynch’s Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood and Reginald Hudlin’s Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood about Black achievement in the film industry for Apple TV+; Maxim Pozdorovkin’s antisemitism feature documentary The Conspiracy, and a docu series about the rollercoaster GameStop stock fluctuation prompted by a band of retail traders on Reddit,” for Netflix.

Constantinople and Youngelson will report to Story Syndicate’s head of creative, Jon Bardin. Constantinople’s credits include directing the 2018 Starz series The Wrong Man, and producing documentary series for Netflix, HBO, AppleTV+, CNN and Showtime. She worked with Cogan and Garbus on the Netflix series The Innocence Files.

Youngelson wrote the Story Syndicate-produced film All In: The Fight For Democracy, the 2020 documentary distributed by Amazon Studios that focused on Stacey Abrams’ fight against voter suppression. That film earned him nominations for both Writers Guild and Emmy awards. His other credits include several collaborations with director Rory Kennedy: Take Every Wave: The Life Of Laird Hamilton, the Emmy-nominated Ethel, and the Emmy-winning Ghosts Of Abu Ghraib.

Tilston joins Story Syndicate from VICE Media where he served as VP of Production, “overseeing and supporting development and series productions across doc-follow, talk shows, true crime, comedy, scripted, live specials and series.” Among his many projects at VICE Media were the first two seasons of Bong Appétit, Desus & Mero, Desus & Mero Live Election Special, and Dopesick Nation.