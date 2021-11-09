Steve McQueen Sets Next Film ‘Blitz’ At New Regency Where He Made Oscar-Winner ’12 Years A Slave’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has set his next feature. He will write, direct and produce Blitz based on his original idea. McQueen has set the film at New Regency and McQueen’s Lammas Park will produce alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films.

This reunites McQueen with New Regency, where he made the Best Picture winner 12 Years A Slave, and Widows. The film will begin production next year, and McQueen is keeping plot specifics under wraps. This puts McQueen back in the feature game after his critically acclaimed anthology series Small Axe, which explored life for West Indian immigrants in London, and won five BAFTAs. He then co-directed and produced three documentaries for BBC and Amazon, Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, Subnormal: A British Scandal, and Uprising.

New Regency chairman/CEO Yariv Milchan called McQueen “an incredibly talented filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. We are delighted to continue our partnership with him on this exciting new project.”

Said McQueen: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years. I’m thrilled to work with Arnon, Yariv, and Michael again and very excited to join forces with Tim and Eric at Working Title Films.”

McQueen’s rise to the A-list came after making his Camera D’Or-winning film Hunger, and following up with Michael Fassbender on Shame and 12 Years A Slave, latter of which won nine Oscars including Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong’o and Best Adapted Screenplay for John Ridley. He followed with Widows, which starred Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, and Liam Neeson. Blitz will be his fifth feature directorial outing.

Working Title’s Bevan & Fellner have the Joe Wright-directed Cyrano upcoming, and produced the recently released Edgar Wright-directed Last Night in Soho.

New Regency has the upcoming musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the Adrian Lyne-directed Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the Robert Eggers-directed The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe, and the untitled film from David O. Russell that stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers and Chris Rock.

McQueen is repped by Casarotto Ramsay and Associates, CAA and attorney Carlos Goodman.