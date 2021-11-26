You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Stephen Sondheim Dies: Titan Of Broadway Composing Was 91
Stephen Sondheim Saluted By The Entertainment Community For His Giant Footprint On The Arts

The unexpected death today of songwriter Stephen Sondheim at his Connecticut home will no doubt catch many by surprise, given his relatively robust persona, even at age 91.

But while his passing may shock, there is no doubt about the huge contributions he made to the American songbook during his groundbreaking 70-year career as a songwriter, lyricist and general force on worldwide culture.

Some of the early online reactions to his passing are below. We’ll update as more come in..

