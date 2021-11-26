Stephen Sondheim Dies: Broadway Songwriting Titan For ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘A Little Night Music’ Was 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of the giants of Broadway songwriting, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn. He was 91.

Attorney F. Richard Pappas, announced the death, which he described as sudden. Sondheim celebrated Thanksgiving with friends just a day ago, Pappas said.

Sondheim’s catalog includes such works as “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987).

Among his most memorable songs was “Send In the Clowns,” from “Night Music.”

He dominated Broadway and was considered the greatest composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century by many. He was one of the few major theater composers who handled words and music, including such legends as Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and Frank Loesser.

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim poses in Jan. 1976 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

His successes as a lyricist were as impressive as his songwriting. He wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy” in the late 1950s.