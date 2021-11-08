‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Delayed As Patty Jenkins Juggles Schedule

Streaming debate. File photo dated 19/03/18 of director of Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins, who has stated her support for the sanctity of the cinematic experience, as her film is released amid a fierce debate over the threat streaming poses to theatres. Issue date: Tuesday December 15, 2020. Warner Bros, one of Hollywood's biggest studios, shook the industry earlier this month after announcing its entire slate of 2021 films would arrive on HBO Max in the US at the same time as in cinemas. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jenkins. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:57128505 (Press Association via AP Images)

Deadline has confirmed that Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron won’t be going into production in 2022 as originally planned. Our sources tell us that casting on the project was not underway.

Director Patty Jenkins, who has been developing the movie with writer Matthew Robinson for more than a year is reportedly figuring out her future schedule which includes directing Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros. and Paramount’s Cleopatra. I’m told she’s still committed to Rogue Squadron and will return to helm the feature for Disney. As of this minute, the Dec. 22, 2023 release date for the pic remains unchanged.

Two other Star Wars movies remain in development, one with Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, the second with Taika Waititi.