‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Delayed As Patty Jenkins Juggles Schedule

Deadline has confirmed that Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron won’t be going into production in 2022 as originally planned. Our sources tell us that casting on the project was not underway.
Director Patty Jenkins, who has been developing the movie with writer Matthew Robinson for more than a year is reportedly figuring out her future schedule which includes directing Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros. and Paramount’s Cleopatra. I’m told she’s still committed to Rogue Squadron and will return to helm the feature for Disney. As of this minute, the Dec. 22, 2023 release date for the pic remains unchanged.
Two other Star Wars movies remain in development, one with Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, the second with Taika Waititi.
