‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Natasha Liu Bordizzo To Play Sabine Wren In Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) has been cast as a lead opposite Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned. I hear Bordizzo will be taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Reps from Lucasfilm and Bordizzo did not return emails seeking comment.

Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian. The offshoot, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story.

No additional information about the new series has been released by Lucasfilm, but there has been a lot of online speculation that key characters from Rebels such as Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger would join Ahsoka in the new show.

That is because, prior to dropping in on The Mandalorian to assess the Child, Ahsoka was last seen in the series finale of Rebels, where she and Wren set out to find Bridger, who had been whisked away by the Purrgil.

2020-21 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

Sabine Wren, who was voiced on Rebels by Tiya Sircar, is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.

Ahsoha, which is eyeing a March production start date, according to a ProductionWeekly listing, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, who would reunite with his Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka, likely in flashbacks as the series is set five years after Return of the Jedi.

Bordizzo made her screen debut as Snow Vase in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. She also starred on the streamer’s series The Society and in the 2019 film Crazy About You. Her feature credits also include The Voyeurs, Detective Chinatown 2, Guns Akimbo and Hotel Mumbai. She will next be seen in Day Shift.