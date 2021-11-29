‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Ivanna Sakhno Joins Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been cast opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned.
In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. I hear Sakhno will play a newly created character. Reps for Lucasfilm and Sakhno had no comment.
Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series, which is eying a March production start date, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.
Ukrainian-born Sakhno is known for her roles in the movies Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me as well as an arc on the Hulu series High Fidelity.
