‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed For Season 2 By Paramount+

More adventures are on the horizon for the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Ahead of its Season 1 midseason finale, Paramount+ has renewed popular animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy for a second season. The streamer has ordered a 10-episode second season for premiere sometime next year.

The renewal announcement comes amid strong viewership for Season 1, which saw the top-performing premiere day out for any original animated kids series on the service, according to the streamer.

Season 1 premiered on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour episode on Paramount+, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, Nov. 18. Following a mid-season break, the remaining five episodes of season one’s first half will begin streaming weekly, starting on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman and produced by Nickelodeon Animation studio and CBS Studios, the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).



Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon, who also directs and serves as executive producer and the creative lead of the animated series.