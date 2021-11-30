‘Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo To Star In Korean Remake Of ‘Money Heist’

Park Hae-Soo, one of the stars of Netflix’s Squid Game, is to star in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel).

Hae-Soo, who plays Cho Sang-woo in the hit dystopian drama series, will play Berlin, one of the main characters in the Spanish heist drama.

It is the first casting since the streamer revealed that it was adapting the Alex Pina-created series in November 2020.

It comes as Money Heist is coming to an end with its final episodes dropping on December 3. The crime drama, which follows a series of heists conducted by an unusual group of robbers, was created by Pina, who will exec produce the Korean version.

Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice, and Black and is known for his work in the fantasy crime genre, will direct. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, will write the show.

Producers are BH Entertainment and Contents Zium.