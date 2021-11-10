‘Squid Game’ Still No. 1 On U.S. Streaming Charts; ‘You’, ‘Shameless’ Strong In Debuts

Netflix’s Squid Game continued its run as the most-viewed streaming title in the U.S. for the week of October 11-21, Nielsen said in revealing its most recent rankings Wednesday.

The hit South Korean series did fall below the lofty 3 billion minutes viewed threshold for the most recent week, but still dominated the overall Top 10 SVOD Programs and Top 10 SVOD Original Programs charts at 2.25 billion minutes. The Season 3 premiere of Netflix’s You, which premiered on the streamer October 15, was No. 2 overall on both charts with 1.93 billion minutes, followed by Netflix’s Maid (1.47B).

At No. 4 on the overall chart was Shameless, the series that made the move to Netflix now that its 11-season Showtime run is over. Nielsen said the series’ streaming debut had an atypical Monday launch and reached 696 million viewing minutes for the week.

Squid Game debuted September 17 but failed to crack Nielsen’s rankings the first week before catching a massive wave that Netflix says has it hitting a record 142 million households. It has been Nielsen’s No. 1 title in streaming minutes since data for the week of September 20-26.

Nielsen’s charts measure only streaming via a TV screen and only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+. Numbers are reported after a month’s delay, by arrangement with the streaming services.

Overall for the most recent week, Netflix swept the top 10 spots on the SVOD Programs chart, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (352 million minutes) and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (317M) were the lone non-Netflix titles on the Originals chart’s top 10. Disney+ did represent on the SVOD Movies chart with four titles, including Black Widow (441M) and Hocus Pocus (240M) finishing 1-2.

Here’s the full Top 10 SVOD Programs chart for the week of October 11-21 (all Netflix titles):

1. Squid Game – 9 episodes, 2.25 billion minutes viewed

2. You – 30 eps, 1.94B minutes

3. Maid (2021) – 10 eps, 1.47B minutes

4. Shameless – 134 eps, 964 million minutes

5. CoComelon – 15 eps, 662M minutes

6. The Blacklist – 169 eps, 656M minutes

7. Seinfeld – 166 eps, 581M minutes

8. NCIS – 353 eps, 572M minutes

9. The Great British Baking Show – 69 eps, 519M minutes

10. Criminal Minds – 317 eps, 490M minutes