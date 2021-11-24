‘Squid Game’ Director & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Awards List; Red Sea Film Fest Sets Juries – Global Briefs

‘Squid Game’ Director, ‘Minari’ Actress & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Award List

South Korea’s CJ ENM Entertainment has announced the winners of its 2021 Visionary awards, which recognize the year’s forerunners in the entertainment industry. There are six winners this year, which marks the second edition of the awards. They are: Minari actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Supporting Actress Oscar this year; Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk; TV personality Yu Jae-seok; CJ ENM producer Choi Jung-nam, who has credits including Street Woman Fighter; the band BTS; and the music group Aespa. “2021 is a year where K-culture has advanced in terms of influence and prestige thanks to K-content’s achievements in the global market across all genres including film, drama and music,” said Si Yeon-jae, General Manager, CJ ENM Marketing Strategy. “In a time when the persistence of the pandemic brought major changes in how content is created and consumed, CJ ENM will keep innovating and challenge itself to forge the next entertainment vision with those who relate to the zeitgeist and present relevant visions.”

Red Sea Festival Sets Juries

Saudia Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival has unveiled its juries. Italian director and writer Giuseppe Tornatore (Ennio) will preside over the Red Sea: Features Competition Jury and will be joined by Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, Palestinian-American director, writer, actress, and producer Cherien Dabis, German film director, writer, and editor Daniela Michel, and Saudi film director Abdulaziz Alshlahei. They will select winners from a 16-strong line-up of features from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Elsewhere, the Red Sea: Shorts Competition Jury will be led by Egyptian director Marwan Hamed, who will be joined by Saudi Arabian actress and director Ahd Kamel and Finnish-Somali director and writer Khadar Ayderus. “It is a uniquely special honour to be asked to preside over the jury of any festival’s first edition, let alone the first international film festival to ever take place in a country. There is such a strong selection of films competing in the Red Sea: Features Competition, that are representative of the very best cinema coming from the Arab world, Asia and Africa. I am sure that we will see some truly pioneering and innovative films that will undoubtedly shape the future of international cinema,” commented Giuseppe Tornatore. The festival runs December 6-15.