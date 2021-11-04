‘Squid Game’ Dominance Continues In U.S. Streaming; Dave Chappelle, ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Show Strength

Squid Game remained the dominant force in U.S. streaming from October 4 to 10, according to Nielsen, once again racking up more than 3 billion minutes of viewing.

The Korean drama, Netflix’s top all-time original with viewing by 142 million global households according to the company, attracted 3.26 billion viewing hours in its previous week. That made it just the sixth title to clear the 3 billion mark since Nielsen began tracking streaming in 2020. The most recent week saw a slight dip to 3.02 billion, but the show’s hold was impressive.

The top four spots on the weekly chart (see it in full below) were taken by Netflix originals. Maid was the standout with 1.9 billion minutes of streaming, but On My Block and Midnight Mass were also healthy.

Nielsen’s chart measures only streaming via a TV screen and only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+. Numbers are reported after a month’s delay, by arrangement with the streaming services.

Disney’s Black Widow placed fifth, reaching the overall top 10 after spending a few weeks on Nielsen’s all-movie chart. The Marvel summer release debuted on Disney+ as a $30 Premier Access title in addition to its theatrical run. It entered no-extra-charge release for all subscribers on October 6.

Ted Lasso was another non-Netflix title able to break through, though the Emmy-winning comedy’s half-hour running time kept its Season 2 finale from moving the needle. Its 22 episodes mustered 507 million viewing minutes, good for ninth place. It had first appeared in the main chart reflecting the viewing in the latter part of September, but last week dropped out of the top 10.

Seinfeld, a big-ticket acquisition for Netflix that just began streaming, was a notable entry on the chart, pulling in 590 million minutes of viewing to rank seventh. Younger viewers appear to be embracing the three-decade-old show, with one-quarter of audiences born after the show originally premiered in 1989. About two-thirds of viewers were teen-aged or younger, Nielsen said.

Dave Chappelle’s controversial special The Closer drew 399 million minutes of watch time — not enough to make the overall list but placing it seventh among original shows. Per Nielsen, its audience was 59% male and 40% African-American.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Squid Game – 9 episodes, 3 billion minutes of viewing

Maid – 10 eps, 1.9B min.

On My Block – 38 eps., 776 million min.

Midnight Mass – 7 eps., 707M min.

Black Widow (Disney+) – film, 676M min.

CoComelon – 12 eps., 626M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 590M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 569M min.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – 22 eps., 507M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 506M min.