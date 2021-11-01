‘Spring Awakening’ Original Cast Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin & John Gallagher, Jr. To Reunite For One-Night Benefit Concert

The original cast of Broadway’s Spring Awakening – including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr. and others who would go on to major stardom following the 2006 staging – will reunite for a one-night-only concert benefitting The Actors Fund.

Directed by the musical’s original director Michael Mayer, the concert is set for Monday, November 15, 7 pm ET at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. (The venue is currently home to the musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, which is dark on Monday nights.)

“The chance to reunite our remarkable cast 15 years after their first Broadway performance of Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Michael Mayer’s gorgeous show, is a beautiful and thrilling idea,” said original producers Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman in a joint statement. “I think all of us are looking forward to revisiting our younger selves, even for just one night, and we are truly grateful to Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard and the entire cast for reaching out and making this all come together.”

The full concert line up will include Groff, Michele, Austin, Gallagher, Pritchard, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.

“We’re so grateful to Ira, Tom, the Shubert Organization, Steven, Duncan and everyone involved in the one-night-only Spring Awakening reunion,” said Actors Fund Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell. “We can’t wait for fans old and new to experience this powerful musical, all while supporting The Actors Fund.”

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006, going on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction, Best Book, Best Score and Best Featured Actor for Gallagher.

Tickets will range in price from $50 to $5,000. For ticket information, go here.