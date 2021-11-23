Spotify Launches Hub For Netflix Soundtracks, Playlists And Podcasts

Spotify has launched a Netflix hub with soundtracks, playlists, podcasts and exclusive content related to programming on the streaming video service.

The hub is accessible to both free and premium Spotify subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and India.

Spotify has 381 million monthly active users and 172 million subscribers in 184 global markets. Netflix, the leader in streaming video, has about 214 million subscribers.

The hub is seen as a joint promotional initiative and did not involve any money changing hands between the companies, which have collaborated in the past.

“It’s clear that after the credits roll, viewers are left wanting even more—and they come to Spotify to hear it,” the audio streamer said in announcing the hub. Within two weeks of the premiere of Squid Game on Netflix earlier this fall, Spotify said, listeners to its service had made more than 22,500 unique, themed playlists dedicated to the show.

In addition to playlists tied to popular films and series, there are exclusives like an “enhanced album experience” tied to action Western The Harder They Fall. Jay-Z hosts a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s soundtrack and exclusive material from artists like Kid Cudi, Koffee and Lauren Hill. Also, as the second part of the final season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) arrives, new cast videos and a playlist with tracks from the final episodes is appearing on the hub along with a quiz based on the show’s characters.

Major streaming services Spotify and Apple Music have generally backed off their drive to win exclusive rights to music, which has been a change from the battles of past years. Podcasts have become a new battleground, though, and Spotify is investing heavily in a portfolio of its own shows. The Netflix hub doesn’t offer a great amount of exclusive fare out of the gate, but it will be a space to keep watching and Spotify said it will be adding new content in the months to come. Some of the major new entrants in video streaming, among them HBO Max, have talked of uniting video and audio programming in a single offering, but those streamlined plans have not yet come to fruition.