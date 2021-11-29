‘Spider-Man’ Producer Amy Pascal Teases New Sony-Disney Tom Holland Webslinger Trilogy

Spider-Man producer and former Sony Pictures Boss Amy Pascal says that a new Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland is in the early works, one that keeps the Culver City lot and Disney’s Marvel working together beyond their already contracted Spider-Man: No Way Home which is poised to be a massive Christmas blockbuster, and further expand on the MCU’s multiverse plans.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal in an interview with Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies…Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Sony and Disney/Marvel had no comment about any continued talks when reached. We hear from sources that while both studio have had a great working relationship of late, there’s no current confirmation of a trilogy at this point in time. Note, in order to keep the Spider-Man train running, new deals would need to be reached with Holland, Zendaya, and director Jon Watts.

In the wake of Spider-Man: Far From Home becoming Sony’s top grossing movie ever with $1.13 billion worldwide, the Culver City studio and Disney were at loggerheads during the summer of 2019 over the terms of another sequel. No Way Home almost didn’t happen. Eventually, emotions calmed, with Disney taking a 25% co-financing and equity stake in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Holland and Watts staying on board. In addition another point of that new deal included Spider-Man appearing in one more Disney/Marvel movie.

Sony Pictures

If the Thanksgiving box office was asleep, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to wake it up with a loud boom: Many in the industry are already expecting the third Holland title to easily open to $100M+, making it one of the top five domestic debuts for December. Tickets go on sale today for the Dec. 17 release. The third movie from Watts doesn’t just star Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, but also previous villains from the older Sony Spider-men franchise as well as reportedly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a time-twisting tale which connects to the upcoming Disney/MCU title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Holland poured water on his future with Spider-Man, telling GQ earlier this month, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”