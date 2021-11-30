‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Seeing Biggest Fandango Presales Since ‘Avengers: Endgame’

While some in the industry are still trying to blame a lackluster box office on the pandemic, think again: Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in its first day of pre-sales yesterday on Fandango already beat that of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame; that movie ultimately turning into the biggest domestic opening of all-time with $357.1M.

In addition, the presales for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens on Dec. 17, outstripped the first day advance ticket sales of Black Widow in two hours time, that Disney/Marvel movie previously owning the online ticket retailer’s best record of 2021.

The first day presales for Spider-Man: No Way Home are higher than those for pre-pandemic titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In a Fandango survey of 2K moviegoers, Spider-Man: No Way Home was chosen as the winter’s most anticipated movie.

Beamed Kentucky exhibitor Rick Roman this morning about his presales for Spider-Man: No Way Home, “I have not seen anything like this since Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Once the tickets went on sale, they went through the roof. I added more screens. Thank you Sony.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to wrap a bow around 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, and anticipation is through the roof with fans anxious to see how Tom Holland’s Homecoming trilogy conclude,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “The most anticipated film of the season promises to deliver surprises on every level and December 17 can’t come soon enough.”

The previous Spider-Man movie from Sony, Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Far From Home grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, repping a record for the studio, and the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the 25th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Opening weekend domestic estimates for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is expected to connect to Marvel’s new phase of the multiverse, are expected to be well north of $100M, landing in the top five openings of December of all-time.