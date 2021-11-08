‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Official Poster Teases Doc Ock, Green Goblin & More

Sony has dropped the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, lighting up the web with several clues lurking in the background for the upcoming follow-up to 2019’s $1.13B global grosser, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Check out a snapshot above and the full poster below. And as the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter feed suggests: Go ahead, zoom in on those details.

Anticipation is sky-high on the latest installment that sees Tom Holland reprise his role as the friendly neighborhood webslinger. When the first trailer dropped in August, it racked up an-all time record of 355.5M views worldwide in its first 24 hours, blowing away the previous record holder, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

No Way Home is expected to go where no other pic in the Spidey franchise has ever gone, interweaving with the Disney/Marvel Cinematic Universe’s grand multiverse plan. It also will see the return of Alfred Molina’s villain Doc Ock from the 2004 Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man 2.

The poster released today sees Holland’s Spider-Man surrounded by Doc Ock’s tentacles while in the background there’s an image of the Green Goblin, Willem Dafoe’s villain who last appeared in Spider-Man 2. The bolt of lightning could be a nod to Jamie Foxx’s Electro (from The Amazing Spider-Man 2). And, a cloud of what looks to be sand could signal the reappearance of Spider-Man 3’s Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church).

The logline reads that for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home starts overseas rollout on December 15 and debuts in North America on December 17, exclusively in movie theaters.

Here’s the full poster: