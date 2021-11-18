Spanish Industry Vet Fernando Jerez Sets Up Fremantle-Backed Factual Indie

Fernando Jerez, an industry veteran and former Movistar+ and Discovery exec, is setting up a Fremantle-backed factual and documentary indie in Spain.

En Cero Coma Producciones will focus on the high-end non-scripted space in which Fremantle is making a push, having also unveiled Germany’s UFA Documentary earlier this year.

Reporting to Fremantle Spain CEO Nathalie Garcia, Jerez will work closely with newly-installed Fremantle Global Head of Documentaries Mandy Chang, who used to run the BBC’s Storyville strand.

Jerez joins Fremantle Spain from Movistar+, where he headed up non-fiction original productions and launched linear channel #0. During his tenure, he also took on management of all exclusive entertainment, series and movie channels for the platform.

He previously set up Discovery’s operations in Spain and Portugal, launching free-to-air channel DMAX.

Garcia said Jerez will “spearhead our move into the factual space in Spain.”

“He has an incredible track record in production and commissioning, and I know that with his expertise, connections, passion and dedication he will lead En Cero Coma to be a major player in the world of factual and documentary programme making,” she added.

Jerez said: “At En Cero Coma Producciones, we will put every effort into sharing great stories of our country that may be of interest anywhere on the planet with clear goals: to add talent, discover new creators and new views.”

Curse of Von Dutch

Meanwhile, Fremantle has sold Hulu’s Curse of Von Dutch series to a wealth of major territories including Amazon Prime Video in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, Fox channel in Belgium and hayu in the UK and Ireland.

Produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the doc chronicles the true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend.

“As expected, this premium docuseries has been a pre-sales hit with broadcasters across the globe,” said Harry Gamsu, Fremantle’s VP Acquisitions, Non-Scripted Content, International.