UPDATE: In the first took teaser for Paramount+’s South Park: Post Covid movie event, so much has changed.

On Thursday the streaming service dropped a look at the upcoming “exclusive event,” not a “special,” which sees adult versions of Kyle and Stan. The two reconnect years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You remember when we were little, as friends we said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad?” Kyle asks his friend over the phone.

“What do you mean, what’s happened?” Stan responds.

Per Paramount+, in South Park: Post Covid, viewers will find out the answer to the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID.

PREVIOUS OCT. 27: Paramount+ has unveiled the premiere date for the first of two South Park films, South Park: Post Covid.

South Park: Post Covid will stream exclusively on Paramount+ around Thanksgiving this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Though no details have been revealed about the first film, Paramount+ also revealed that the second film is set to premiere in December.

South Park: Post Covid and the December film are among the 14 original movies to come out of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stones’ major deal with Viacom CBS, which they inked in August. The duo is set to create two original South Park films every year through 2027. The deal also saw the renewal of South Park on Comedy Central through 2027.

While the upcoming Thanksgiving film is set to explore a life after the pandemic, it wouldn’t be the first time the long-running animated comedy touched on the Covid-19 crisis. Last year’s South Park: Pandemic Special in August earned an Emmy nomination and marked cable’s No. 1 scripted telecast of 2020. Comedy Central then followed it up with The South ParQ Vaccination Special months later. The second special drew in nearly 3.5 million viewers.

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of South Park. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.