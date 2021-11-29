Soul Train Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Jazmine Sullivan, Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Maxwell Among Those Honored

Ari Lennox performs at the Soul Train Music Awards at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in New York.

The Soul Train Awards hosted its annual celebration in the historic Apollo Theater in New York on Sunday night. Presented by BET, the pre-taped award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel.

Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.

The 2021 edition of the awards show featured performances by Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, Summer Walker and Maxwell.

Singer Jazmine Sullivan notched two trophies by winning both Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album Of The Year for Heaux Tales. Normani won her first award for Best Dance Performance and honored other female artists in her speech. Later, Ashanti was decorated with the Lady Of Soul Award before performing onstage with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Maxwell emotionally accepted the Living Legend Award and thanked Don Cornelius and the R&B community during his acceptance speech.

See the full list of winners highlighted by category below.

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best Dance Performance

Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)