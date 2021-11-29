Soul Train Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Jazmine Sullivan, Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Maxwell Among Those Honored

The Soul Train Awards hosted its annual celebration in the historic Apollo Theater in New York on Sunday night. Presented by BET, the pre-taped award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel.
Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.
The 2021 edition of the awards show featured performances by Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Fred Hammond, Tone Stitch, Musiq Soulchild, Ashanti, Leon Bridges, ELHAE, Summer Walker and Maxwell.
Singer Jazmine Sullivan notched two trophies by winning both Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album Of The Year for Heaux Tales. Normani won her first award for Best Dance Performance and honored other female artists in her speech. Later, Ashanti was decorated with the Lady Of Soul Award before performing onstage with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Maxwell emotionally accepted the Living Legend Award and thanked Don Cornelius and the R&B community during his acceptance speech.
See the full list of winners highlighted by category below.
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Album of the Year
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Giveon
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Best New Artist
Yung Bleu
Certified Soul Award
Charlie Wilson
Best Dance Performance
Normani Feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
