Bollywood’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Breaks Overseas Records; Sky Renews Code 404 – Global Briefs

Bollywood’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Breaks Overseas Records

Bollywood’s Sooryavanshi by Rohit Shetty has been handed the largest international distribution of all time for an Indian pic, with 1300 screens set to air the film across 66 countries. The latest addition to Shetty’s ‘Cop-Universe’ franchise has secured 520 screens across 490 locations in North America alone. It will be showcased on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia, also marking a first of its kind. Headlined by Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, the film attains 158 locations across Europe where producers acquired 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain and 19 in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are amongst new non-traditional countries where the film will also be released. Indian distribution giant Reliance Entertainment has tied with Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez banner following blockbusters such as Singham and Singham Returns. Dharma Productions also returns to co-produce after the franchise’s previous venture, Simmba.

Sky Commissions Third Season Of ‘Code 404’

Stephen Graham-starring futuristic crime-fighting Sky Original Code 404 has been renewed for a third season. Daniel Mays returns as virtual ‘supercop’ DI John Major and Graham is back as his long-suffering partner DI Roy Carver. Vinette Robinson and Daniel Lawrence Taylor are set to join the cast. Banijay UK drama indie Kudos produces Sky Showcase’s comedy alongside Water & Power Productions.