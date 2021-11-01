Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films.

Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008, and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and the Academy Award winning Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles such as the Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal and the acclaimed Ammonite. Freedberg will oversee Marketing, Business Affairs, and Finance for the label in his expanded role.

Additionally, Katie Anderson has joined the team as Vice President Worldwide Acquisitions, and Daniel De Boulay as Manager, Worldwide Acquisitions.

Anderson previously served as VP Production at 30West where she oversaw production on films including Destroyer starring Nicole Kidman, Late Night starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, and Focus Features’ Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright. Prior to 30West, Anderson worked at CAA in the film financing group. She began her career at Paramount as an executive assistant to the motion picture president.

De Boulay was recently involved in Stage 6 Films’ acquisition of Down With the King, starring Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs and which won the Grand Prize at the Deauville American Film Festival. He is currently working on Devotion, starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Prior to his current position, he had internship stints at Adam Goodman Dichotomy Creative Group, Bold Films, The Los Angeles Film Festival and Sony Pictures. In 2019, De Boulay was selected as an Academy Gold intern and since graduating from the program has continued as a mentor.

Most recent releases from Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films include the sequel to Don’t Breathe, Dream Horse starring Toni Collette, and Sundance darling Zola (the latter two of which SPWA has international rights). The label’s upcoming slate includes the next installment of Searching, starring Nia Long and Storm Reid; Jalmari Helander’s World War II action film Immortal; and international rights to both Joyride, starring Olivia Colman, and James Ponsoldt’s Summering, starring Lake Bell and Megan Mullally

Joe Matukewicz, Head of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films, made the announcements today to the studio’s team.