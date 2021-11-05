Sony Dates TriStar Viola Davis Pic ‘The Woman King’; Moves Affirm’s George Foreman Biopic To 2023

Sony has dated TriStar’s The Woman King from Gina Prince-Bythewood to open on Sept. 16, 2022.

The movie will be up against Universal/Amblin’s sci-fi movie Distant and Lionsgate’s White Bird: A Wonder Story.

At the same time they’ve pushed Affirm Films’ untitled George Foreman Biopic from Sept. 16, 2022 next year to March 24, 2023. On the pic’s new date, the only other major wide release is an untitled DreamWorks Animation movie from Universal.

The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca, General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay with the current draft by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood. Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello are producing with Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega starring.

Affirm Films’ George Foreman biopic follows the boxer from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to preacher, then stepping back in the ring to regain the heavyweight champion at age 45, the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. George Tillman Jr is directing off a screenplay he co-wrote with Frank Baldwin, and the original draft by Dan Gordon. Pic is produced by Peter Guber and David Zelon. The film is to star Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones.