Monarch Media Musical Something Here Cast Savannah Lee Smith And Owen Patrick Joyner As Lead

Actors Savannah Lee Smith and Owen Patrick Joyner have been cast in Monarch Media’s musical feature Something Here.

The film was previously referred to as the Untitled Florida Georgia Line Project. TK McKamy is set to direct, from a screenplay written by Alan Powell (A Week Away), Steve Barnett and David Bush. Barnett and Powell are producing through their shingle Monarch Media. Executive producers include Monarch’s Vicky Patel, actor/singer-songwriter/producer Jordan Fisher and Florida Georgia Line vet Tyler Hubbard. Music for the film is written and produced by Hubbard, Sam Sumser and Sean Small (Lizzo, Karl Urban, Breland), and acclaimed choreographer Paul Becker will oversee choreography. Production begins in North Carolina on November 13.

The film follows Samantha ‘Sam’ Abrams is a witty, studious, and street-smart high school senior from New York City, adjusting to a new reality after her family relocates to a rural southern community in Tennessee. Once the culture-shock wears off, she stumbles into feelings for a charming, yet wayward boy named Dillon, a country boy, high school athlete with a maverick’s spirit. With Sam adamantly focused on her future, and Dillon contently stuck in idle, the two learn that sometimes the most unsuspecting people in life have the most meaningful impact.

“In recent years, there hasn’t been a musical feature that uses country music at all, and certainly not one that combines genres—country, hip hop, pop—in the way our incredible team has manages to do here,” said Barnett and Powell, in a joint statement. “Tyler and his team, along with Sam Sumser and Sean Small, are some of the absolute best music writers-producers working today, and we are so excited about TK’s vision and the cast we are assembling.”

Smith is repped by APA and Luber Roklin, and Patrick is repped by Protégé Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.