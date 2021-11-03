Gal Gadot To Play Evil Queen In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

EXCLUSIVE: While her latest tentpole Red Notice is set for its big Hollywood premiere tonight, Gal Gadot looks to have found her next project that is sure to be the fairest of them all. Sources tell Deadline that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White, the one that started it all for the studio’s legendary slate of animated features. Rachel Zegler is set to play the titular character, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing. Production is expected to start in 2022.

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cartoon, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was released in 1938. It was Disney’s inaugural animated feature and became a massive success for the studio. Insiders say the live-action film will expand upon the story and music from the original. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new songs for the movie. A big reason the studio has taken its time on this adaptation is making sure it gets the music right, and insiders say the higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with following early returns.

While casting for Snow White was long and thorough, studio execs always had their eye on Gadot for the role that started it all when it comes to classic Disney villains. Gadot was also intrigued at the opportunity of joining stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett, who previously played iconic villains from the Disney vault. After scheduling was worked out, a deal closed this week.

Speaking of that busy dance card, Gadot has stayed on top of it over the past year with Wonder Woman: 1984 bowing last Christmas. Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, bows on Netflix on November 12. She is also developing Cleopatra at Paramount, where she will play the Queen of the Nile and is producing through her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures banner.

Gadot is repped by WME.