‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’: First Look At ‘SNL’s Kyle Mooney In Netflix Series From Lorne Michaels – Update

UPDATED, 8:20 AM: Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! the adult animated live-action comedy series from Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney, Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones and Lorne Michaels. Mooney stars as twin hosts Skip and Treybor, taking viewers on a crazy trip through the Saturday morning cartoon experience. Watch the trailer above.



PREVIOUS, Nov. 10 : Kyle Mooney is the latest Saturday Night Live star to pull double duty with a new Netflix series parodying Saturday morning cartoons.

Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones have created Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, an adult animated and live-action comedy series.

The series celebrates all things 80s and 90s television. It follows wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing twin hosts Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney) taking viewers on a trip through Saturday morning cartoons.

The pair will exec produce alongside SNL creator Michaels Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara, Dave McCary and Scott Gairdner.

The eight-part series will launch on December 10. It is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television.

It is the latest example of Michaels allowing his SNL cast to work on other projects while making the late-night NBC comedy variety series. Mooney follows the likes of Kenan Thompson, who stars in his own eponymous sitcom with fellow SNL cast member Chris Redd for NBC, Kate McKinnon who stars as Carole Baskin in Peacock’s Joe Exotic series, Aidy Bryant’s Hulu comedy drama Shrill and Cecily Strong’s Apple series Schmidagoon!