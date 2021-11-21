‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Rittenhouse Verdict, Latest Fallout From Chappelle Controversy, Mel Gibson’s New ‘Lethal Weapon’ Movie & More

On the Thanksgiving episode of Saturday Night Live, ‘s anchors addressed topics ranging from the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict to the new Lethal Weapon movie Mel Gibson is directing.

Colin Jost kicked things off with discussion of President Biden’s “weird” Friday. “He went under anesthesia for a colonoscopy and when he woke up, the House had passed a $2 trillion social safety net bill, the Rittenhouse verdict was announced, and a woman had technically been president for the first time ever. And while Biden was processing all that, he was rushed off to pardon a turkey named Peanut Butter,” he noted. “I mean, come on. The guy just turned 79; half the country already thinks he’s senile. You can’t drop all that on him the second he comes out of the gas.”

Jost admitted he actually can’t believe how well the day went for Biden, all things considered. “Remember David After Dentist?” he asked, referencing a viral YouTube video centered on a dazed child’s car ride home from the dental office. “I’m surprised we didn’t get Biden After Colonoscopy.”

Anchor Michael Che then pivoted to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, noting that the Wisconsin native was found not guilty in the murder of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest. “Hopefully, he got all that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop,” he deadpanned.

Che subsequently reported that protests are being held all around the country in response to Rittenhouse’s acquittal, “which is brave” considering what he was acquitted for. “I don’t know,” Che said, “maybe don’t tempt him?”

Che later addressed the latest fallout from Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special controversy—that being that a Washington, D.C. art school is postponing renaming its theater after him. “Well, of course. Because God forbid you should name a building after someone problematic in Washington, D.C.,” Che said. “Meanwhile, my old high school insists on keeping the Michael Che Sucks Butt bathroom stall.”

Che then turned to news that Gibson is in reportedly in talks for the new Lethal Weapon movie. “If you want to see a broken-down Black guy team up with a handsome racist,” he recommended, “just watch Weekend Update.”

Toward the end of Update, the anchors welcomed a newly tattooed Baby Yoda (Kyle Mooney) to the desk to address news that he’s going to get his own float at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Following the conclusion this week of the UN Climate Change Conference, Mother Earth (Aidy Bryant) also stopped by, speaking to the climate crisis and more.

Deadline will update this story with video when it comes in.