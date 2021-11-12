‘SNL’ Promo: Taylor Swift Hopes To Get A Song In Edgewise This Weekend

Skip to main content
Jonathan Majors is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, with musical guest Taylor Swift bringing her own special magic to the show. That is, if the cast members will allow it.

In the promo touting this Saturday’s show, Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang promised that they, too, would be bringing their musical talents to the show. That’s much to the consternation of Majors, who was not informed of the added feature slots and asked, “Did you speak with the producers?

Majors recently scored an Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country and can currently be seen in the Western The Harder They Fall. Swift returns for yet another go on SNL and appears a day after she drops the re-recorded version of her album Red.

The second promo is worth watching if only to see Swift and Majors execute a perfectly-timed chest bump.

