‘SNL’: Kieran Culkin Talks ‘Succession’ In Opening Monologue & First Appearance On Sketch Series Alongside Older Brother

Tonight, Kieran Culkin made his first appearance as host of Saturday Night Live, reflecting up top on his experience portraying Roman Roy on HBO’s hit series Succession over the last few years.

“He’s one of the nicer characters on the show,” Culkin explained, “which still makes him one of the top 10 worst human beings on TV.”

Culkin noted that people sometimes tell him, “That role really suits you,” admitting that that isn’t really a compliment. “It’s sort of like going up to someone and saying, ‘You know what role would fit you like a glove? Giuliani,'” he joked. “Ah, why?”

These encounters aside, it’s been a “big year” for Culkin, who in August welcomed his second child with wife Jazz Charton. “I’ve got to say, my wife has been really supportive and wonderful throughout this process, but I’ve had this feeling that she’s been terrified for me. Just very nervous,” the host said, noting that she is in the audience for tonight’s show. “I think she thinks I’m going to mess up or something. But I just want to assure you that everything is going to be fine… Even if I do mess up and ‘shame the family,’ we’re going to be okay.”

Culkin said that he doesn’t think that will end up happening tonight because this isn’t his first time on the SNL stage. He actually first appeared on the venerable late-night sketch series “30 years ago, almost to the day,” when his brother Macaulay hosted.

“I was 9 years old, I got to be in three sketches, two of which are non-problematic,” he recalled, “and at the end, I got to be on stage for the goodnights.”

He then tossed to a clip from the end of that 1991 episode in which the cast lifts the elder Culkin up onto their shoulders, neglecting to do the same for him. “I’m clearly jealous,” he admitted in retrospect. “My brother’s up there, he’s got his arms up, all victorious, and I’m down there on the ground like, ‘Me! I want uppies.'”

Subsequently, he recalled, he’d asked Kevin Nealon to pick him up, which the cast member did—and he just “started hamming it up” for the cameras.

“I wanted to show that clip for two reasons. One, in the hopes that someone in the cast will pick me up again at the end of the night,” said Culkin, “and two, because I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage and say, ‘We’ve got a great show for you tonight!'”

Culkin is joined for tonight's episode by musical guest Ed Sheeran.