‘SNL’: Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu To Make Hosting Debuts, With Taylor Swift & Saweetie Set As Musical Guests

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu will make their hosting debuts on Saturday Night Live as the NBC variety series returns for three consecutive shows in November.

Taylor Swift and Saweetie have been set as the respective musical guests.

Lovecraft Country star Majors, whose Netflix film The Harder They Fall launches Wednesday, will host the series on November 13 with Swift as musical guest. It marks the pop star’s fifth appearance as a musical guest and will come a day after her re-recorded album Red comes out.

Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will host November 20. He will be joined by Saweetie, who is making her musical debut on the show ahead of her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which comes out next year.

The November 13 and 20 shows will follow the November 6 appearance of Succession star Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, who revealed earlier today that he will be appearing on the show, despite recently contracting Covid.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.