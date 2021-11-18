‘SNL’: Billie Eilish To Pull Double Duty As Paul Rudd & Charli XCX Close Out The Year

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set as the final Saturday Night Live hosts of the year with the Bad Guy singer pulling double duty.

Eilish, whose sophomore album Happier Than Ever was released earlier this summer, will host and perform as musical guest on December 11. While she previously featured as a musical guest in September 2019, it marks her hosting debut.

She joins the likes of Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, MC Hammer and Debbie Harry in being host and musical guest. Paul Simon was the first person to pull double duty back in 1975.

On December 18, the NBC show’s final episode of the year, Paul Rudd returns as host with Charli XCX as musical guest.

Rudd, who stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Apple series The Shrink Next Door, hosts for the fifth time.

Charli XCX, whose new album Crash is released in March 2022, will perform for the second time.

This week’s host is Simu Liu with musical guest Saweetie. They join the likes of Jonathan Majors, who hosted with Taylor Swift as musical guest, and Kieran Culkin as recent hosts.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.