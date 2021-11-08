‘SNF’ Demo & Audience Drops With Rams-Titans Showdown; ‘The Simpsons’ & ’60 Minutes’ Top Non-Sports Fare

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make the catch in the back of the end zone as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte' Deayon defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

After rising with the Cowboys-Vikings matchup last week, Sunday Night Football fell back down with the yesterday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.

The sports showdown, which saw the Titans win 28-16, earned primetime’s top spots with a 3.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.72 million viewers, in fast affiliates. The latest Sunday Night Football was a double-edged sword or NBC.

On one hand, it brought the network another primetime win. On the other, SNF saw its smallest audience and lowest demo rating in the past month.The Rams-Titans game fell five tenths in demo and lost a little more than 2 million viewers from last week’s early numbers. Numbers are set to rise, as they do with most live events, pending adjustment.

Unlike last week’s game, NBC’s coverage of SNF wasn’t up against Fox’s broadcast of the 2021 World Series. Instead it was up against Fox’s normal animation slate and the usual titles of Sunday primetime.

Of the non-sports fare, The Simpsons on Fox and CBS’ 60 Minutes led the pack. A new episode of The Simpsons (1.1, 3.44M) channelled the momentum of local football coverage and The OT to earn the top demo. Similarly, 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.26M) revel in the large audience of its local football coverage. The interview series was steady in demo rating and rose in viewers.

ABC’s Sunday peaked with a new America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.5, 4.21M), which rose from last week. CW saw a quiet Sunday night with Legends of the Hidden Temple (0.1, 0.26M) making for its top program.