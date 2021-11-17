Sky’s ‘Bloods’ Gets Hulu Deal, Second Season Underway; Gaumont UK Crime Thriller; Beach House Singapore Pact; C4 Commission — Global Briefs

Sky Original Comedy ‘Bloods’ Second Season

The second season of Sky Original comedy Bloods is underway. The news comes as a deal with Hulu is announced for the first and second season in the U.S. with the first season airing stateside on December 9. The deal was secured by Roughcut TV (Stath Lets Flats) in association with Sky Studios. The new 10-episode season will be shot at North London Studios and in various locations in South London. The story follows characters within the paramedic service. Cast includes Samson Kayo (Truthseekers) and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous). Debbie Pisani (Flack) is on board as producer with NBCUniversal Global handling distribution.

Gaumont UK Acquires Rights To Crime Thriller Novel ‘Dog Rose Dirt’

Gaumont UK has secured rights to adapt Jen Williams’ psychological thriller novel Dog Rose Dirt into a drama series. Gaumont UK’s Alison Jackson (Ashes to Ashes) is aboard as exec producer. The deal was negotiated by Emily Hayward Whitlock at The Artists Partnership and Mushens Entertainment’s Juliet Mushen. The novel is about a young woman who discovers her dead mother’s secret through a series of letters to a serial killer. This marks another book-to-screen venture for Gaumont UK after they recently acquired rights to adapt Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan and Swamp Motel’s Isklander trilogy.

C4 Commissions Spun Gold TV’s ‘Billionaires’ Paradise’ Series

Channel 4 has commissioned Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean from Spun Gold TV, a four-part series which focuses on the luxury lifestyles of residents, expats and visitors to some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive islands. Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said: “This series will bring us all some much-desired sunshine, glamour and offer a glimpse into a lifestyle many of us just dream about. We welcome the fact that this brilliant Spun Gold series is being made by some of the most talented Black producers in the industry.” The show is produced by Zuelika Brown with Spun Gold’s Anna Edwinson and Daniela Neumann aboard as exec producers. All3Media International handles distribution.

Beach House Pictures Join Forces With Momo Film Co.

Blue Ant Media’s vertical Beach House Pictures has purchased a majority stake in Singapore-based scripted producer Momo Film Co, led by co-founders Tan Si En and Kris Ong. The deal will boost Beach House’s scripted slate, help expand its library of Asian IP and complement its unscripted business, with recent projects including The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Netflix) and MasterChef Singapore (MediaCorp Channel 5). Jocelyn Little, Managing Director of Beach House Pictures said: “Si En and Kris have an ambitious creative vision and are producing the kind of bold scripted content that will resonate with audiences around the world right now.”