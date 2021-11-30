On My Screen: Simon Rex On His Toughest Role Yet In ‘Red Rocket,’ Fun Memories From ‘Scary Movie 3,’ And Learning To “Dare To Be A Fool”

Simon Rex arrived at the Cannes film festival this year as an outsider: it’s pretty unlikely that any other actors in this year’s heavyweight competition line-up could boast a recurring role in the Scary Movie franchise, a hip-hop career as Dirt Nasty, and a successful transition from adult film. But after the rapturous reception for Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, in which he plays washed-up porn star Mikey Saber, Rex left town with a whole new world of possibilities ahead of him. Like Baker’s previous festival hits Tangerine and The Florida Project, Red Rocket is a raw story from the margins of American society. But it also proves a surprisingly elective platform for Rex’s previously undiscovered range, as Mikey is forced to come to terms with the life that he has made for himself.

My First Film Lesson

You can go to acting class all you want, but when you get to set, that’s where you really learn a lot. I remember learning a lot of technical things that I thought were very important, mostly hit your mark and stay on your mark. You realize how much lighting, focus and all of that is so important, and that helped a lot with Red Rocket, because Sean hired a lot of first-time actors, and I remembered knowing how they felt, walking onto a set and being really intimidated. You’ve just got to hit that mark. There are so many other things, but that was the first thing where I was like, “Whoa, why didn’t I learn this in acting school?” You think they’d tell you. It’s like school: you graduate, then you go out into the world and think, “Why didn’t they ever teach me any of this shit?”

The Best Advice I Ever Received

Dare to suck. Be willing to look like an idiot. You’ve got to play the fool sometimes—at least, for me. I really lean into the comedy. I like to find the joke in things, and if you can laugh at yourself, then I think that’s the key to life. If you can laugh at yourself, and dare to be a fool, and strike out, as long as you swing the bat, then go for it. I think failure is good. Dare to suck was something I learned very early and that stuck with me. And I think it’s really important to do that because if you just care about how you look, it’s not going to be interesting to watch.

The Part I Always Wanted

I’ve already had everything I could ever want, times 10. I’ve gotten to do such amazing things in my crazy career. But if I was to get to choose something cool that I haven’t done, it would be probably a badass tough cop role, or James Bond, or something like that. It’s easy for me to do a comedic, silly guy or whatever, so I’ve never really gotten those roles because I don’t think that’s in my DNA. I don’t look like Sylvester Stallone, and I don’t really look like an action hero.

My Toughest Role

I would say this movie, Red Rocket, would be my toughest role, just because of the conditions we shot in. It was during Covid, it was low budget, we were working with first-time actors under crazy heat in the summer of Texas. It was very challenging memorizing all those lines. I mean, I’m in every scene in a two-hour movie, so it was all on my shoulders. There was just a lot of responsibility riding on me. And I didn’t want to let Sean down, because Sean Baker essentially took a chance with me when not a lot of people would, so I knew I had to deliver for him. And we were shooting on film, so there was all this pressure. I was like, “Don’t fuck up. Sean’s giving you a chance…”

The Most Fun I’ve Had On Set

Scary Movie 3. Working with people like Kevin Hart, Anna Farris, Anthony Anderson… I mean, George Carlin was in the fucking movie, for Christ’s sake. I didn’t work with him, but we just had the most legendary comedic people. Leslie Nielsen from Naked Gun, Charlie Sheen, it was just non-stop. It was just one of those jobs where you’re like, “Am I really getting paid for this?” When you’re actually shooting it, it’s very technical and there’s no room for improv—everything’s got to be done exactly as [director] David [Zucker] has written it. So, you don’t really get to go off-script, which I like to do.

The Character That’s Most Like Me

I got a TV show years ago called Jack & Jill for WB, like, 20 years ago. I remember going into the audition and doing a cold read [for the role of Mikey Russo]. I hadn’t really prepared too much, and I went in there and they were just cracking up at everything I was saying. I’ll never forget this: Randi Singer, who wrote the show, right there in the room, she goes, “You are this character. Don’t change a thing. You got the part.” I remember walking out, and there were other actors preparing to go in and audition. I was thinking, “Oh, these poor guys—are they going to even let them go home?” I showed up for work, and she was like, “Yeah, just be yourself and do what you did in the room.” So that was a cake walk.

My Most Quoted Role

People come up to me always, to this day, and quote one line from Scary Movie 3. They say, “You just hate me because I’m Black.” And that’s a line that I have to Charlie Sheen because I’m trying to be Eminem, I’m trying to be a rapper. And it’s just a really dumb, funny line, and even to this day, that’s what sticks out 20 years later, almost. People come up and they’re like, “That movie was my childhood.” And that’s always the line.

The Films That Make Me Cry

Believe it or not, A Christmas Story. The whole movie is about a kid called Ralphie who wants a BB gun. At the end, he finally gets his gun and he accidently shoots himself in the eye. His mom comes out and yells at him, and he just starts crying. It breaks my heart every time. Like the ending of The Florida Project, where the little girl runs crying to her neighbor’s house because her mom is being arrested. It puts a lump in my throat. And I’ve only just realized that it’s the same kind of thing: seeing a child crying is so sad. I probably should talk to my therapist about what that means, but there’s definitely something about it that’s like a punch in the stomach for me.

My Guilty Pleasure

I like watching really bad movies and talking shit to the TV. Just a mindless, horrible movie. I just want to turn my brain off for a while. I don’t want to watch a piece of high art, I just want a shitty movie so I can just laugh at it and make fun of it, saying things that I would never dare say in person to hurt anybody feelings. Usually, I do it with reality television more than movies, but sometimes I’ll be flicking through Netflix and I’m like, “This looks awful—let’s give it a go!”

My Karaoke Playlist

“Islands In the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I do both parts by myself, which is maybe why it’s kind of fun. I don’t switch my voice up, I just do both of them, which I guess is kind of funny: to be singing to myself that I love you.

Who’d Play Me In My Biopic

Oh, that’s a really good question. Timothée Chalamet. Is that how you say his name? He’s just got to cut his long hair and then he’s good to go. I didn’t know much about him until very recently, and now I get it. Sometimes in life you miss the boat on something, and you’re like, “What’s the craze?” I’ve recently seen a couple of his movies and I’m like, “Oh, this guy’s the best. I love him.” I guess I just think he should play me because I want him to. He’s not even remotely like me, except that he’s a white, brown-haired guy. I just want to see him play me because it would be entertaining.