UK Distributor-Producer Signature Entertainment Re-Acquired By Original Stakeholders

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor-producer Signature Entertainment has been re-acquired by its original stakeholders after being bought by completion guarantee firm FFI in early 2018.

Company founder Marc Goldberg said today: “Myself and the other shareholders are delighted to have full control of the company again after our sale three years ago. We are excited for what the business can achieve across distribution, production and international sales over the coming years.”

Following the buy-back, Goldberg is the largest shareholder, alongside West Ham soccer club owner David Sullivan, Jon Bourdillon (COO) Gareth Williams (FD), Elizabeth Williams (Director of Acquisitions and Development) and Claire Loewenthal (Head of Marketing).

We’re told the sale came about due to FFI wanting “to focus on their core businesses which support both pre and post production.” Soon after buying Signature, FFI was itself bought by Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners.

London and LA-based Signature currently has 24 staff and tells us it will look to grow the team over the coming 12 months. Goldberg says the firm has acquired multiple films at this week’s AFM, among them are Pierce Brosnan action package Fast Charlie from director Philip Noyce.

The home ent specialist was founded in 2011 by Goldberg and has become one of the most active distribution companies in the UK. Recent releases include A Rainy Day in New York starring Timothée Chalamet; Liam Neeson action pic Honest Thief (pictured); horror breakouts Relic and Possessor; and Sam Neill comedy Rams. Their upcoming slate includes Liam Neeson thriller The Ice Road, Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man and festival thriller Bull.

Goldberg steer’s the company’s production arm Signature Films from LA. Productions include Final Score starring Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan, The Courier with Gary Oldman and Olga Kurylenko, Paul Andrew Williams’ revenge thriller Bull; the Ryan Philippe actioner One Shot; and Hayley Bennett drama She is Love. The company has also launched an international sales division.

FFI Holdings, the parent vehicle of well known film and TV completion guarantee specialist Film Finances Inc., previously bought Signature in a deal worth $5M in cash followed by four smaller annual payments.