Showtime Promotes Jessie Dicovitsky To SVP, Original Programming

Jessie Dicovitsky’s rise at Showtime continues.

Dicovitsky has been promoted to SVP, Original Programming. She was previously VP, Original Programming, having been upped from Director of Original Programming in 2019.

Dicovitsky, who was promoted in August, reports to Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming and has been with the ViacomCBS premium network for close to ten years after starting her career at NBCUniversal.

She works across the development and production of comedy, drama and documentary programming and has creative oversight of shows such as American Gigolo, Three Women and Halo as well as recent comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors and international acquisitions Wakefield and We Hunt Together.

She has also overseen shows such as Shameless, The L Word: Generation Q, Black Monday and Episodes and on the non-fiction side, shepherds docuseries The Circus.

“Jessie Dicovitsky has been a tremendous asset to our dynamic original programming team,” Israel said. “Her incisive development and production skills, her feel for what will resonate with our audiences and her advocacy for artists and their shows have made her invaluable to our network.”