Shondaland Hires Alyssa Schimel To Lead Communications, Ups Marco Esquivel To VP

Shondaland has tapped veteran PR exec Alyssa Schimel as Vice President of Communications and Marketing, and promoted longtime Shondaland development exec Marco Esquivel to VP Creative Content.

Schimel will be responsible for communications oversight and marketing strategies for all Shondaland content, including broadcast and streaming, Shondaland Audio, Shondaland,com, consumer products, merchandise and live events.

Prior to joining Shondaland, Schimel spent the past five years at Lewis Kay’s Kovert Creative overseeing programming and content focused clients as well as working across lifestyle, sports and brand clients. She also spent six years at PMK*BNC working in the agency’s Television department. Her previous clients include Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bill Simmons’ The Ringer.com, TBS’s Wipe Out, Animal Kingdom and The Last OG, JAX Media, SNL’s Aidy Bryant, AppleTV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart, Adult Swim’s Tuca and Bertie and the American Veterans Center.

As Vice President, Creative Content, Esquivel will work with creators in developing both features and series for Shondaland’s Netflix slate, including The Warmth of Other Suns, Recursion and Reset while continuing to work on the upcoming seasons of Bridgerton. In addition to Bridgerton, he has worked on Shondaland’s Inventing Anna.

After graduating from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications, Esquivel received a Television Academy internship, then moved into television production, working on Shondaland’s Scandal. He officially joined Shondaland in 2014, working on development of The Catch, For the People, and Station 19 before the company transitioned to Netflix.

“I count myself beyond lucky to have had Marco on my team these past 7 years, and cannot wait to see how he continues to expand our project slate and talent relationships in this new position,” said Alison Eakle, EVP and Head of Creative Development. Added Chris DiIorio, Shondaland’s Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer “Alyssa brings with her years of experience working with television, audio and digital content clients and I couldn’t be more excited for her to join the team as Shondaland continues to grow in all of these areas.”