‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere Date For Horror Comedy Series Starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear & Mira Sorvino

Starz has set a March premiere date for Shining Vale, starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. The genre-bending horror comedy series will debut Sunday, March 6 at 10 PM across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on StarzPlay across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Shining Vale hails from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also star.

Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale is described as part family comedy mixed with an homage to classic horror. It’s about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Pat is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Now 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, Terry (Kinnear), and her teenage kids Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gage) want nothing to do with her. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

