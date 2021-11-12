Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

A3 Artists Agency Hires Luis Pineiro As TV Literary Agent

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

MGM Wins 4-Bidder Battle For Jason Momoa-Dave Bautista Buddy Action-Comedy Pitch
Read the full story

Shazad Latif Tapped To Play Captain Nemo In Disney Series ‘Nautilus’, Michael Matthews On Board To Direct

Shazad Latif, Michael Matthews Courtesy of Latif Pip Bourdillion; Disney

EXCLUSIVE: The new Disney live-action adventure series Nautilus has found its star setting Shazad Latif to play the iconic role of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic Indian prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea. Michael Matthews will direct this untold origin story inspired by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. 

The ten-part epic live-action series tells the never before told origin story of Jules Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus. James Dormer is on board to exec produce and write the series with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing.

Production begins next month in Australia and  acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive, and from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Best known as specialist Ash Tyler on Star Trek: Discovery, Latif can currently be seen on the BBC series The Pursuit Of Love. Matthews, who recently directed Love and Monsters for Paramount, already has good ties with Disney recently coming on to direct Merlin for Disney’s live-action team.

Latif is repped by ICM Partners and Matthews is repped by Range Media Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad