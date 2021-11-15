Sharon Stone Signs With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress Sharon Stone has inked with Artist International Group.

The writer, humanitarian and also author rose to prominence with her breakout role in Paul Verhoeven’s $353M worldwide grossing blockbuster Basic Instinct and she went on to star alongside Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s Casino, a performance that garnered her widespread critical acclaim and a series of awards and nominations including the Oscar nom for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Other notable performances include starring in Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall, Phillip Noyce’s Sliver, Luis Llosa’s The Specialist and Nick Cassavetes’ Alpha Dog, to name a few.

Stone also recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched and in Steven Soderbergh’s biographical comedy-drama The Laundromat, also on Netflix.

Stone was recently honored with the Golden Icon Award, the highest accolade at the Zurich Film Festival, with artistic director Christian Jungen stating, “She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved. Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other.”

Outside of film, Stone has been honored with a Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit Award. She also recently released her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

Stone will next be seen opposite Giancarlo Esposito in Andrew Dosunmu’s romantic-drama penned by Lena Waithe, Beauty.

She is represented by Doug Stone at Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro for legal representation.

Founded by CEO David Unger, Artist International Group uniquely serves the expanding need for international talent with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris. Other notable clients include Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Donnie Yen (John Wick 4), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Tom Welling (Smallville), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) as well as writer and director clients Amanda Sthers (Madame), Alexei Sidorov (T-34), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World) and Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation), among others.