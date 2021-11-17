Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bull’ Sets Release; Endemol Shine India Promotion; Red Sea Next Generation Line-Up – Global Briefs

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bull’ Sets April 2023 Release Date

Producers Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association have set a Good Friday weekend 2023 release date for their action-flick Bull. Starring Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh), the pic marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar and will be set in the 1980s. “Bull is inspired by the valour of our men in uniform. It is sure to enthral and inspire all at the same time,” said Mehta. Parveez Shaikh (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) and Aseem Arrora (Malang) will be penning the film and production goes on floors in in early 2022.

Anaya Mohanty Upped At Endemol Shine India

Anaya Mohanty has been promoted to Head of Development at Endemol Shine India, reporting directly to the outfit’s CEO, Abhishek Rege. Previously the business’ Creative Director for Premium Scripted Development, she will oversee premium scripted and non-scripted development, with the view to identifying new projects to take to market. Under scripted, she will supervise the concept pipeline, service platforms for projects in development and coordinate with co-producers and various entities to create, package and produce shows. On the non-scripted front, she will support the development of home-grown ideas and IP, while targeting TV Networks and OTT platforms.

Red Sea Sets Next Generation Line-Up Including ‘Sing 2’

Illumination’s Sing 2 starring Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly and Taron Egerton, will have is Arab premiere as part of the Next Generation strand at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The program is focused on films for younger audiences and will include animations, dramas and documentaries. The other features included are Amr Salama’s Bara El Manhag, Manuel Calvo’s directorial debut Champions, Flore Vasseur’s documentary Bigger Than Us and Belle: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess by Oscar nominated Mamoru Hosoda. A selection of shorts will also be screened as part of the program. The inaugural edition of the Red Sea film fest takes place in Jeddah from December 6-15 2021.