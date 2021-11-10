‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed For Season 4 By HBO Max

Selena Gomez will be returning to the kitchen for another season of her popular cooking show Selena + Chef. HBO Max has renewed the series for a fourth season, with premiere slated for next year. The final four episodes of season three debut this Thursday, November 11 and feature chefs Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi and Gabe Kennedy.

Season 4 will be set at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. Like in its first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

“I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs,” said Gomez. “Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations.”

The series is executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

“We are thrilled to continue this delicious series for season four and even more excited to take it to a new setting,” added Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max. “The beach vibes will absolutely take it to the next level and we can’t wait to see what recipes Selena and the chefs cook up next!”