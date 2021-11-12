‘Secret Invasion’: First Looks Unveiled For Nick Fury & Talos Team-Up Marvel Series – Disney+ Day

While Disney+ Day made a splash in its Marvel special on the streamer with footage from Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, in the slightest of hands during and end-sequence of logo flashes were shots of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and what looks to be Queen Veranke from the upcoming new Secret Invasion series.

Secret Invasion was first announced at Disney Investor last December and follows the team-up of Avengers Boss Fury with Captain Marvel‘s Skrull Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn. At the center of the show is a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The epilogue sequences from Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision were tee-offs for Secret Invasion. One of the mid-credits sequences from Far From Home showed that Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were really Skrulls, Talos and Soren. So, at the end of the day it wasn’t Fury and Hill who tapped Spider-Man to battle monsters in Far From Home, it was Talos and Soren. During Talos’ time on Earth as Fury, the real Fury was floating in space on a spaceship with Skrulls. In the WandaVision post-credits we see Monica Rambeau being hired by a Skrull for a mysterious mission.

Secret Invasion the comic was written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by artist Leinil Francis Yu.

Also starring on Secret Invasion are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Jonathan Schwartz produces.