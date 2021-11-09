‘Search Party’: HBO Series Will End With Season 5, Streamer Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First-Look Photos

HBO Max will bring in the new year with the final season of popular dark comedy Search Party.

The streamer revealed that season five will be the final season. It comes as it set the premiere date for its return and unveiled a first look at the season.

Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

Set to premiere Friday, January 7, Search Party Season 5 sees Dory (Shawkat) enter a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn, played by guest star Jeff Goldblum, on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Hagner), Elliott (Early) and Drew (Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

The first look images, which can be viewed below, see Dory’s new chapter with Tunnel Quinn, Elliott back together with Marc (Jeffrey Self) for the first time since Dory’s imaginary funeral, and additional guest stars John Waters and Kathy Griffin.

Bliss and Rogers executive produce Search Party with Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.