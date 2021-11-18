Market Research & Data Firm Screen Engine/ASI Acquires London-Based Tapestry

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based market research and data analytics firm Screen Engine/ASI has acquired London-based outfit Tapestry Research as it looks to grow its global footprint.

Tapestry was co-founded in 2014 by Kevin Thompson and Ian Wright, both of whom will continue to lead the company as Joint Managing Directors. They will also join the SE/ASI management team as Executive Vice Presidents.

Tapestry is known for its work in segmentation, consumer decision journeys, market sizing and proposition testing, campaign contribution, and media and audience research for media, entertainment and tech companies. Going forward, the brand will operate as Tapestry Research, a Screen Engine/ASI Company.

Tapestry is the fourth acquisition by SE/ASI following the acquisition of TV research firm ASI in 2014. The Diffusion Group and ticktBox were acquired in 2019.

SE/ASI’s products for the media and entertainment sectors have included PostTrak, an in-theater exit polling service as a joint venture with Comscore; NET Tracker, a quarterly study on consumer behaviors and attitudes; GET, a global extension of NET; PostVod, weekly viewer data on original movies going to premium VOD and early electronic sell through; VirtuWorks, a virtual screening research platform and Audience Engine, with Dstillery, a research based audience targeting solution.

Screen Engine/ASI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Goetz commented: “I have known both Ian and Kevin for well over a decade and can attest to the fact that they are not only smart, strategic, and insightful researchers, they are also great guys and true collaborators. Because we share many of the same clients, we all saw the value in serving them as one company. In addition, we will be able to expand our collective offering with the addition of Tapestry’s research, which is concentrated outside of North America.”

Ian Wright, Co-Founder and Joint MD of Tapestry said: “Kevin and I are really excited at joining forces with Screen Engine/ASI. There’s a very strong fit between us in terms of our culture and client focus, and this deal will help us to continue to grow and get to the next stage of our development.”

Kevin Thompson, Co-Founder and Joint MD of Tapestry added: “We’re really looking forward to being part of the Screen Engine/ASI group. Many of us have worked together in the past and it’s great to rekindle those relationships. This sets us up for even bigger and better things to come.”