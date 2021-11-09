Scorsese Joins Mundruczó’s ‘Evolution’; Crypt TV’s First Indian Horror; BUFF Lineup — Global Briefs

Martin Scorsese Joins ‘Evolution’ As Exec Producer

Martin Scorsese is joining Kornél Mundruczó’s Cannes title Evolution as an executive producer. This marks his second collaboration with the filmmaker and screenwriter Kata Wéber after Oscar nominee Pieces Of A Woman. “Every new movie by Mundruczó and Wéber comes as a welcome shock to the senses for the viewer and for the filmmaker – they never stop advancing into uncharted territory. With Evolution, they find a way to dramatize the movement of time itself, the ways that we remember and the ways that we forget,” said Scorsese. The pic, which explores a family’s experiences from World War II to present-day Berlin, had its world premiere at on the Croisette earlier this year. It stars Lili Monori (Delta), Annamária Láng (Nothing Really Happened), Goya Rego, Padmé Hamdemir and Jule Böwe (The Silence). The movie is produced by Viola Fügen, Michael Weber and Viktória Petrányi, with The Match Factory handling the world sales.

Crypt TV Unveils Teaser For First Indian Film ‘Chhorii’

Below is the first teaser for Indian horror Chhorii, from Blumhouse-backed Crypt TV. The Hindi-language movie, distributed by Amazon, is LA-based Crypt’s first Indian movie. Abundantia Entertainment are co-producers. Chhorii revolves around a fleeing couple who realize that their place of refuge is threatened by sinister paranormal forces. Playing the lead as a heavily pregnant housewife is Nushrratt Bharuccha (Dream Girl) with the support of talents like Mita Vashisht (Dil Se). Vishal Furia, who helmed the film’s original Marathi version returns as the director. Pic streams on Prime Video from 26th November.

‘Truth to Power’ & ‘Black Mail’ Among BUFF 2021 Program

Abby Ginzberg’s non-fiction biopic Truth to Power: Barbara Lee Speaks for Me, romantic-drama Navy by Duaine Carma Roberts and thriller Black Mail by Nollywood’s Obi Emelonye are among highlights at this year’s British Urban Film Festival (BUFF). Shorts include Honeymoon by Amy Aniobi and The Future Isn’t What It Used To Be by Adeyemi Michael (Black British Stories). Menelik Shabazz (Burning An Illusion), the filmmaker and pioneer of Black Filmmaker Magazine, will be posthumously presented with the honorary award. The film fest has partnered with Renaissance Studios in Brixton, South London, and Bohemia Euphoria as new partners. The program consists of 17 feature and 79 shorts and runs from December 4-10. Three live script readings are to take place this year.