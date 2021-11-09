‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host Kieran Culkin

The Nov. 6 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Succession star Kieran Culkin with musical guest Ed Sheeran, drew a 1.31 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.7 million viewers for its linear telecasts as well as full-episode digital viewing through Sunday, Nov. 7, per multi-platform metric NBC is using for the venerable sketch show this season.

Those are about average marks for SNL this season, down from the deliveries for the previous original, hosted by former cast member and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis (1.49 demo rating, 6.05 million linear+digital viewers).

Jonathan Majors will make his first appearance as SNL host this week, with Taylor Swift as musical guest for the fifth time.

On YouTube, besides the Aaron Rogers/Donald Trump-themed Cold Open, going viral is the Cancelling Cable sketch, which is hitting close to home for many fans, lifting the clip to 2.4 million views as of Tuesday. You can watch it below.