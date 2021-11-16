‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Inch Up With Host Jonathan Majors & Musical Guest Taylor Swift; Social Interactions Hit Season High

The Nov. 13 edition of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Jonathan Majors with musical guest Taylor Swift, drew a 1.37 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.8 million viewers for its linear telecasts as well as full-episode digital viewing through Sunday, Nov. 14, per NBC. That’s up a tick from the previous week’s telecast, hosted by Kieran Culkin with musical guest Ed Sheeran (1.31 in 18-49, 5.7 million viewers, and about average for the season so far.

With 1.2M Total Interactions, the Nov. 13 show was the most-social SNL episode of the season thus far by a mile, eclipsing Episode 2, hosted by Kim Kardashian West (494.6K interactions), according to Nielsen Social Content Ratings.

Swift was a major draw last week. The “Please Don’t Destroy” music video she took part in alongside Pete Davidson is the most-watched video from the Nov. 13 episode with a whopping 3 million views after two days, with Swift’s SNL convention-breaking 10-minute performance of “All Too Well” amassing equally eye-popping 2.4 million views, just behind the Ted Cruz/Sesame Street-themed cold open. Rounding out the quartet of viral videos from the episode are digital short Man Park with 1.9 million views (you can watch it below), and “Weekend Update” (1.6 million).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will make his SNL hosting debut this week with Saweetie performing for the first time.